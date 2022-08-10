Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,029. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

