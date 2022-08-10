Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.98-1.13 EPS.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.14. 2,755,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

