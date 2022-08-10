Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Domo worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Domo by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after purchasing an additional 160,285 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Domo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 698,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP boosted its position in Domo by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 611,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Domo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Stock Performance

DOMO stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.36. 1,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,244. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOMO. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.