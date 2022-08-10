DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Grows Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil accounts for 2.0% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned about 0.05% of Telefônica Brasil worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 19.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 37.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIV. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. FIX cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE VIV traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. 40,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,601. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

