DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $1.77 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CM stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

