DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $551,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.90 on Wednesday, hitting $168.75. The stock had a trading volume of 201,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,119,570. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average of $165.83. The stock has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

