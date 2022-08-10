DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $655,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after buying an additional 437,845 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 362.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after buying an additional 254,149 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,590. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.23.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

