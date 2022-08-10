DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.04. The company had a trading volume of 108,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.03. The stock has a market cap of $151.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

