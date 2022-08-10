DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Invests $812,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,825 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEL traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 203,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

