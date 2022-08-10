DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,342,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,107,000 after acquiring an additional 54,939 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 144,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,482,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,037,000 after acquiring an additional 229,265 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,071,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,443,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares during the period. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James set a $46.67 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BIP stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,151. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.50). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.