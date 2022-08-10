DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.6% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,325,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,373 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

WMT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.78. The stock had a trading volume of 261,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.32 and a 200 day moving average of $136.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

