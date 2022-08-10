Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Dorel Industries from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE DII.B traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,127. The firm has a market capitalization of C$209.73 million and a PE ratio of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.32. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of C$5.44 and a 52 week high of C$28.43.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

