Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Up 10.2%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $41.10. 33,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,259,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Doximity Trading Up 8.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94.

Insider Activity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 41.72%. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 234,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 86,040 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 2,033.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,599,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

