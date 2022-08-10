DRIFE (DRF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $82,309.00

DRIFE (DRF) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. DRIFE has a market capitalization of $977,681.44 and approximately $82,309.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,997.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00129403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00063534 BTC.

DRIFE Coin Profile

DRIFE (DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 719,075,273 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official.

DRIFE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

