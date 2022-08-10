DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $78.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.