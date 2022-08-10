DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $2,324,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.73. 110,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,119,570. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.83.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

