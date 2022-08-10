DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $11,690,182. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $41.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,680.83. 2,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,365.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,433.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.