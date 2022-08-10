DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 874,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $119,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $86,899,000 after buying an additional 13,365 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 745,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,193,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.38. 28,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

