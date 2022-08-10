DT Investment Partners LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after buying an additional 299,241 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,986,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $10,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,548,000 after buying an additional 154,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 298,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.7 %

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

LNC traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. 24,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.