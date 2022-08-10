Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 409,806 shares of company stock valued at $64,821,403. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $184.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

