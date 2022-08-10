Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.16 Million in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 358,482 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 415,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 86,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 150,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

PAAS stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $439.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

