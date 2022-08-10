Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.25 Million in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

PSB opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $189.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PS Business Parks in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

