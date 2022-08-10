Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.28 Million in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.32% of Kodiak Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOD. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,392.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 91.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.
In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 223,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,883.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,142,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,398,181.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 816,015 shares of company stock worth $5,670,730. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.
Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.89. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $26.39.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
