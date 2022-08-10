Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.28 Million in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.32% of Kodiak Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOD. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,392.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 91.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 223,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,883.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,142,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,398,181.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 816,015 shares of company stock worth $5,670,730. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

KOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.89. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

