Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $148.17 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.31.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

