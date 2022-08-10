Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,758,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,825. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

