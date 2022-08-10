Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.69. 44,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,858. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.02.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

