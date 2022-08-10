Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,700. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

