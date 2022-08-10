Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $106.96. The stock had a trading volume of 64,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,342. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.14.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

