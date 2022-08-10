Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 42,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,589. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.