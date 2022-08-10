Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.88. 323,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,249,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average is $119.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

