Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,051 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BIV traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $79.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,530. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $90.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.