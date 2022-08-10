Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 2,846 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 922,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,648,160. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

