Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 665 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,534,890,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.28. 50,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average of $169.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $166.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

