Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA traded up $5.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.22. The stock had a trading volume of 154,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,149. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $296.39 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.00.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

