DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KTF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 577,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,465. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 142,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

