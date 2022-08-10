Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) & Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Head to Head Review

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -20.46% -71.57% -17.25% Dynatronics 1.11% 2.99% 1.31%

Risk and Volatility

Venus Concept has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dynatronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Venus Concept and Dynatronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Venus Concept presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 617.02%. Dynatronics has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 446.11%. Given Venus Concept’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Dynatronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.1% of Venus Concept shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Venus Concept and Dynatronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $105.62 million 0.32 -$23.01 million ($0.38) -1.38 Dynatronics $47.80 million 0.24 $2.00 million $0.00 -64,090.00

Dynatronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venus Concept. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynatronics beats Venus Concept on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Concept

(Get Rating)

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin. The company also offers Venus Fiore, a device that delivers non-thermal RF with massage and magnetic field pulses to treat various medical conditions; Venus Bliss, a device for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance; and NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system. In addition, it provides Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of pseudofolliculitis barbae; and ARTAS iX, a robotic system to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Dynatronics

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. The company provides therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, therapeutic lasers, shortwave diathermy, radial pulse therapy, hot and cold therapy, compression therapy, and electrodes. It also offers power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, treadmills, and other related equipment. In addition, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubings, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, and hospitals, as well as online. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.