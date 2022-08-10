E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 2,559.8% from the July 15th total of 57,900 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

E-Home Household Service Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EJH traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 80,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,619. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. E-Home Household Service has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in E-Home Household Service stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of E-Home Household Service as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

