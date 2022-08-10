E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.06

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 1185968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Company Profile

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

