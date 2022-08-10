Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the bank on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. 2,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $155.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,984.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

