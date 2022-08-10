Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.20.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. 588,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 0.52.
Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.