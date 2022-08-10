Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. 588,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

