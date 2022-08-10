Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1,931.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 504,364 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $59,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, reaching $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.37.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

