easyJet (LON:EZJ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $509.11

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 509.11 ($6.15) and traded as low as GBX 395.90 ($4.78). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 405.20 ($4.90), with a volume of 1,701,933 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EZJ shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 636.43 ($7.69).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 404.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 507.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The stock has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

easyJet Company Profile

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($12,021.54).

(Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.