Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Eaton by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,586,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.77. 32,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

