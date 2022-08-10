Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

