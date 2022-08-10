eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Cowen

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.24.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. eBay has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 209.53%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in eBay by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after buying an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in eBay by 105.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after buying an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of eBay by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after buying an additional 1,726,110 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

