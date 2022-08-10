Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Up 10.1% Following Strong Earnings

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) shares were up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 6,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 425,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.
The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Ebix had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $250.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Ebix Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ebix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ebix Trading Up 12.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $725.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.70.
Ebix Company Profile
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebix (EBIX)
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.