Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Up 10.1% Following Strong Earnings

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) shares were up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 6,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 425,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Ebix had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $250.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ebix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ebix Trading Up 12.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $725.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.70.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

