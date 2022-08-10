Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Performance

Ediston Property Investment stock remained flat at GBX 78.80 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 89,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,655. The stock has a market cap of £166.53 million and a P/E ratio of 463.53. Ediston Property Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.06). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a current ratio of 22.33 and a quick ratio of 22.33.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

