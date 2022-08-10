Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Stock Performance
Ediston Property Investment stock remained flat at GBX 78.80 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 89,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,655. The stock has a market cap of £166.53 million and a P/E ratio of 463.53. Ediston Property Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.06). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a current ratio of 22.33 and a quick ratio of 22.33.
About Ediston Property Investment
