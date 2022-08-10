Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Up 3.4%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 152,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 233,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$130.09 million and a P/E ratio of -10.89.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies ( CVE:EGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 million.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

