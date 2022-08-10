Electra Protocol Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (XEP)

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $51,029.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Electra Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electra Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,935.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00129033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00063353 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,510,388,520 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.