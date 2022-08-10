Electric Vehicle Zone 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $17.05 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00040326 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014815 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.